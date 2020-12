Hubbard recorded four tackles (two solo), a sack and a forced fumble across 41 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Texans.

Hubbard was able to take down Deshaun Watson, subsequently knocking the ball out of his hand in the process. The defensive end now has 57 tackles (30 solo), three passes defensed, two sacks and a forced fumble through 12 games this season.