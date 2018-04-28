Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Scooped by Cincinnati
The Bengals selected Hubbard in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 77th overall.
Hubbard is something of an enigma as a prospect. On one hand, he was recruited to Ohio State as one of the top prospects in the nation and he has an ideal frame to get after the passer. Hubbard (6-foot-5, 265) was pegged as the next great Ohio State pass rusher, but he was inconsistent and would get washed out of plays on occasion. The athleticism and upside make Hubbard worth betting on at this stage of the draft, but he has his work cut out for him if he wants to get reps ahead of Carl Lawson or Jordan Willis, let alone Michael Johnson or Carlos Dunlap.
