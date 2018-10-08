Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Scores Bengals' second defensive touchdown
Hubbard recovered a Ryan Tannehill fumble in mid-air and returned it back for a touchdown in the Bengals' Week 5 win over the Dolphins.
Hubbard's touchdown came after teammate Carlos Dunlap sacked Tannehill and jarred the ball loose. His score extended the Bengals' lead to their final 27-17 margin.
