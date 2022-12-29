Hubbard (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Hubbard, who was originally expected to miss multiple games due to the calf injury he suffered Dec. 18 versus Tampa Bay, has since opened Week 17 prep as a limited participant in Thursday's session. If the 27-year-old is indeed unable to gain medical clearance prior to Monday's matchup against the Bengals, then Cameron Sample would likely start at defensive end opposite of Trey Hendrickson.