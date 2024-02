Hubbard recorded 58 tackles (38 solo), 6.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries across 15 regular-season appearances in 2023.

Hubbard has racked up at least 6.0 sacks in five of his six seasons with the Bengals. His value for Cincinnati comes more as a run stopper than as a true pass rusher, which makes him more a floor than ceiling IDP play, but there's value in his consistent usage. Hubbard remains under contract with the Bengals for two more seasons.