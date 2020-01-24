Play

Hubbard had 76 tackles (46 solo), 8.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 15 games this season.

Hubbard had a solid rookie campaign in 2018 with six sacks, and he stepped into a larger role this season while starting all 15 games he played in. The 23-year-old saw a heavy snap share all season should enter training camp as a starter at defensive end.

