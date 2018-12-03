Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Tallies sack in loss
Hubbard recorded two tackles (both solo), including a sack, in Sunday's loss to the Broncos.
Hubbard's sack was his third in five games, and his fourth on the season. He's been productive when on the field the past few weeks, but has continued seeing limited snaps as a backup behind Carlos Dunlap and Michael Johnson. Looking ahead, Hubbard will aim to continue his quality play as he and the Bengals take on the Chargers in Week 14.
