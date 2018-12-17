Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Tallies two sacks Sunday
Hubbard recorded two tackles, both sacks, and forced a fumble in Sunday's win over the Raiders.
Hubbard has performed well the last half of the season. After recording just one sack in the first seven games of the year he's totaled five sacks in the last seven contests. His sacks Sunday mark the first multi-sack game of his young career. He's now up to 34 tackles (24 solo), including six sacks, and two passes defensed on the season.
