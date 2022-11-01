Hubbard had to receive an X-ray examination after he appeared to injure his left hand during Monday's 32-13 loss to the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Hubbard said postgame that he was "okay" as the initial results of this examination appeared to come back negative, though he was still seen wearing a finger splint on his injured left hand, per Baby. The exact nature and severity of this issue are still unclear, and his status on the Bengals' first injury report of Week 9 should shed more light on his availability for Sunday's game against Carolina.