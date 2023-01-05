Hubbard (calf) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Hubbard exited the Bengals' Week 15 game against the Buccaneers early with the injury, and he has not played since. With him now being able to practice in full, he should be able to play Sunday against the Ravens, which is good news for the Bengals' pass rush.
More News
-
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Won't suit up versus Cincinnati•
-
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Status in question for Monday•
-
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Sees limited work Thursday•
-
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Won't play at New England•
-
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Expected to miss multiple games•
-
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Won't return Sunday•