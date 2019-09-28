Hubbard (foot) will play in Monday's game versus the Steelers, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hubbard has seen an increased in snap share over the last two weeks, topping out at 90 percent in Week 3. He could be a decent fantasy asset with 22 tackles and two sacks so far, although the Steelers have only allowed four sacks this year.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories