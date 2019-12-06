Hubbard (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Browns, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hubbard will miss his first game of the season due to a knee injury. The 2018 third-round pick will set his sights on making a potential return Week 15 versus the Patriots. Hubbard has notched 11 tackles (eight solo), two sacks and a defended pass across his last two contests.