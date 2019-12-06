Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Won't face Cleveland
Hubbard (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Browns, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Hubbard will miss his first game of the season due to a knee injury. The 2018 third-round pick will set his sights on making a potential return Week 15 versus the Patriots. Hubbard has notched 11 tackles (eight solo), two sacks and a defended pass across his last two contests.
