Hubbard (calf) is listed as out for Saturday's game at the Patriots, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Hubbard will miss his first game of the season as he works to recover from a calf injury he sustained in Week 15 at Tampa Bay. In his absence, 2021 fourth-rounder Cam Sample should draw the start at defensive end across from Trey Hendrickson on Saturday.