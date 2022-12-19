Hubbard (calf) was downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Hubbard's inability to return will leave Cincinnati without its top two pass rushers, as Trey Hendrickson missed his first game of the season due to a broken wrist Week 15. With both players' availability moving forward now up in the air, the team could be down to just three available edge rushers heading into Saturday's Week 16 contest versus the Patriots. Hubbard's activity level during practice Tuesday should shed more light on his injury status.