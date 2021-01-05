Hubbard, who posted five tackles (three solo) in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, ended his 2020 campaign recording 62 tackles (33 solo), two sacks, three passes defended and one forced fumble in 13 games.

Hubbard has remained on the Bengals' active roster for three seasons now and has persistently proved himself to be key asset for the defense. While the 24-year-old's total tackles for the 2020 season was not as high as last year (76 tackles), he was forced to sit out three games after suffering an elbow injury during Week 5. Playing 664 defensive snaps this campaign, Hubbard will continue to build on that number as he is signed throughout 2021 with the Bengals.