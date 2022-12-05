Perine had 21 carries for 106 yards, along with six catches for another 49 yards in the Bengals' win over the Chiefs.

Time-and-again Perine converted first downs against the Chiefs, often breaking tackles in the process. The only thing he didn't do was get into the end zone, instead seeing Chris Evans get the go-ahead receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter. Even if/when Joe Mixon returns next week, Perine has likely earned a bigger role in the Bengals offense than he had prior to Mixon's concussion.