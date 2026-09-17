Perine (knee) was listed as a non-participant at the Bengals' practice Thursday.

Perine was added to the injury report with an apparent knee injury after opening the week without a listed practice status Wednesday. The running back turned five carries into 20 yards and reeled in all three of his targets for 30 yards during the team's 33-27 win over the Buccaneers in Week 1, but he may have suffered a knee injury at some point during the contest. Perine will have another chance to practice Friday, but if he can't go Sunday against Houston, Tahj Brooks would stand to operate as the team's primary backup option behind Chase Brown in Cincinnati's backfield.