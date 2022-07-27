Perine (undisclosed) was removed from the active/PUP list and returned to the active roster Wednesday.
Perine is ready to go as the Bengals' training camp gets started Wednesday. He's expected to operate as Joe Mixon's primary backup once again this season, though he will have to compete with Chris Evans for the role.
More News
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Lands on PUP list•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: No production in loss•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Finds end zone on long reception•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: One carry against Raiders•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: No offensive snaps in Week 18•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Likely starting Week 18•