Perine rushed the ball six times for 16 yards in Sunday's 28-17 loss to the Packers. He added two receptions on three targets for 16 yards.

Perine saw a season-high six carries and eight total touches, as he continued to even the workload with Chase Brown. Perine hasn't proven capable of putting up viable fantasy performances to this point, with Sunday representing his highest yardage output. Nevertheless, it will be worth monitoring how touches are distributed in the Cincinnati backfield moving forward.