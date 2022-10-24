site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bengals-samaje-perine-barely-involved-against-falcons | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Barely involved against Falcons
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Perine had just one carry for zero yards and two catches for eight yards in Sunday's win over the Falcons.
Once again, Joe Mixon handled the lion's share of the offensive snaps and the carries for the Bengals. Perine has just seven touches combined over the last two weeks.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 24 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read