Perine rushed nine times for 94 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for six yards in Sunday's 39-38 loss to the Jets.

Perine gave the Bengals a seemingly comfortable 31-16 lead with a 32-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, but the Jets won the fourth 23-7 to pick up their first win of the season. Chase Brown produced 108 total yards and two touchdowns on 15 touches, but Perine's strong play Sunday could help the veteran running back earn an expanded role moving forward. Heading into a Week 9 home game against the Bears, Brown remains the Bengals' top backfield option over Perine.