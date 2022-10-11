Perine had three carries for 17 yards and another four catches for 39 yards in Sunday night's loss to the Ravens.
Perine only played 17 offensive snaps, so he was fairly active for those snaps. The Bengals did a better job of getting Joe Mixon going last week, so this sort of playing time ratio is likely to continue for Perine.
