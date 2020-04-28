Bengals' Samaje Perine: Claimed by Cincy
Perine was claimed off waivers by the Bengals on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 2017 fourth-round pick was waived by Miami over the weekend and will now make his way back to Cincinnati. Perine began the 2019 campaign with the Bengals but played only five offensive snaps in six games before being let go, and he eventually signed with the Dolphins. He's struggled to find his footing to this point in his career, and he has only 13 rushing attempts for 48 yards over the past two seasons.
