At this stage, it appears as though Perine (undisclosed) leads Chris Evans in the competition to secure the immediate backup slot behind top RB Joe Mixon, Chris Roling of the USA Today reports.

With that in mind, coach Zac Taylor recently noted that "(Perine's) certainly got a leg up right now in that battle, but that's what training camp is for. Plenty of times, guys step up and have huge growth. We'll see where it goes." Either way, Evans -- a 2021 sixth-rounder -- has a chance to factor in, particularly in passing situations, but as long as Perine can stay healthy, he'll be in the mix for early-down touches that don't go to Mixon. To that point, it's worth noting that trainers had a look at Perine during practice Tuesday after he came up lame on punt drill, according to Jay Morrison of The Athletic.