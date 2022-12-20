Perine had seven carries for 24 yards and one reception for no gain in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Buccaneers.

In Joe Mixon's second game back from a two-game absence due to a concussion, Perine saw 38 percent of Cincinnati's offensive snaps compared to the latter's 64 percent. Perine ultimately received half as many touches compared to his backfield mate, while New England's stout run defense doesn't provide a particularly appetizing matchup in Week 16.