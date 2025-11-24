Perine (ankle) was estimated as a full participant on Monday's practice report, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Perine has missed each of the Bengals' past two contests after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 9. With Tahj Brooks (concussion) already ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Ravens, Perine appears set to return behind Chase Brown. Perine had been handling a decent chunk of the pass-down and two-minute work for Cincinnati prior to his injury, so his return could be a small hit to Brown's fantasy outlook.