Bengals' Samaje Perine: Exits with thumb injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perine is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings due to a right thumb injury.
Perine went to the locker room late in the second quarter, where medical staff will evaluate the severity of his thumb injury. Rookie sixth-rounder Tahj Brooks should see some snaps out of the backfield behind Chase Brown for as long as Perine is out of the game.
More News
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Won't return vs. Minnesota•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Limited to kick-return duties•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Targeted twice in Week 1•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Takes four snaps with starters•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Set to work behind Brown•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Reunion with Cincinnati on tap•