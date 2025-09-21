default-cbs-image
Perine is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings due to a right thumb injury.

Perine went to the locker room late in the second quarter, where medical staff will evaluate the severity of his thumb injury. Rookie sixth-rounder Tahj Brooks should see some snaps out of the backfield behind Chase Brown for as long as Perine is out of the game.

