Perine turned six carries into 14 yards and a touchdown and hauled in all four of his targets for 25 yards during the Bengals' 38-18 win over the Steelers on Sunday.

It looked like Chase Brown found the end zone in the fourth quarter for his third score of the game, but replay assist revealed that his knee came down just short of the goal line. Perine came in on the next play and took the ball for a one-yard touchdown to extend the Bengals' lead to 38-10 following Evan MacPherson's successful extra-point try. It was Perine's third touchdown of the season and first since Week 7 against the Ravens, and over his last five games, he has turned 39 carries into 151 yards (3.9 YPC) and two touchdowns while adding seven catches on as many targets for 44 yards and a score. He'll continue to operate as the Bengals' RB2 behind Brown heading into Week 11 against the Commanders on Monday, Nov. 23.