Perine rushed the ball 13 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns in Week 16 against the Texans. He added four receptions for 41 yards.

Perine was out-carried 16-13 by Giovani Bernard, but made more efficient use of his chances. The splash play of his performance came on the Bengals' fourth offensive play of the second half, when he broke a number of tackles and rumbled 46 yards for a touchdown. Three drives later, Perine made his second trip to the end zone on three-yard plunge. Entering the week, Perine had failed to command more than 10 carries in any contest and could see his volume decrease in Week 17 against the Ravens.