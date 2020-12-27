Perine rushed the ball 13 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns in Week 16 against the Texans. He added four receptions for 41 yards.
Perine was out-carried 16-13 by Giovani Bernard, but made more efficient use of his chances. The splash play of his performance came on the Bengals' fourth offensive play of the second half, when he broke a number of tackles and rumbled 46 yards for a touchdown. Three drives later, Perine made his second trip to the end zone on three-yard plunge. Entering the week, Perine had failed to command more than 10 carries in any contest and could see his volume decrease in Week 17 against the Ravens.
More News
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Limited to four carries•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Part of three-man committee•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Three touches Week 13•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Nearly invisible in loss•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Six touches in Week 11 loss•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Set for top backup role Week 11•