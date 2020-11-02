Perine carried 10 times for 32 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for a two-yard gain during Sunday's 31-20 win over the Titans.

With Joe Mixon (foot) out, Perine saw his most action of the season and capitalized with a one-yard touchdown plunge in the second quarter. Gio Bernard also acquitted himself quite well and scored touchdowns of his own, though Perine remained a factor in the running game throughout the contest. Mixon could return to face the Steelers in Week 10 after the upcoming bye, which would send Perine back to a reserve role and fantasy irrelevance.