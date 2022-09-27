Perine scored the Bengals' initial touchdown in their win over the Jets on Sunday on a pass in the red zone, and ended up with a combined 61 yards rushing and receiving.

Perine got the bulk of his carries late, but ended up rushing nine times for 47 yards to go along with his two catches for 14 yards. He was more effective running the ball than teammate Joe Mixon, albeit he had the benefit of getting most of his work against a tired opponent.