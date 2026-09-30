Perine turned three carries into nine yards and caught one pass on three targets for five yards during the Bengals' 30-27 loss to the Steelers on Sunday. He also returned one kickoff for 26 yards.

Perine saw most of his offensive output in the first half and was limited to only one carry for zero gain in the second. His 18 offensive snaps were well behind Chase Brown's 40, and Perine figures to be limited to a rotational role in the Bengals' backfield this season unless Brown were to miss time. The Bengals will head home to host the Jaguars in Week 4.