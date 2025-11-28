Bengals' Samaje Perine: Fumbles in return to action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perine rushed 14 times for 39 yards and brought in both targets for 15 yards in the Bengals' 32-14 win over the Ravens on Thursday night. He also lost a fumble.
Perine returned from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury and saw only one fewer carry than backfield mate Chase Brown, but he gained exactly half of the latter's 78 rushing yards. Perine also lost his second fumble of the season at the Ravens' 14-yard line with just over five minutes remaining, but the Bengals were able to regain possession five plays later when they forced the ball from Zay Flowers after a reception. Perine should continue slotting into a relatively solid complementary role moving forward now that he's back to full health.
