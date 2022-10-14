Perine (abdomen) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in New Orleans.

As usual, Perine thus appears on track to handle No. 2 duties out of the backfield behind three-down workhorse Joe Mixon. The role hasn't translated to much playing time or consistent touches for Perine, who is averaging just three carries and two receptoins per game and hasn't seen the field for more than one-third of the snaps on offense in any of the Bengals' first five contests.