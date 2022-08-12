Perine has been "all over the field making plays" in training camp, according to Jay Morrison and Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

While Perine is no threat to supplant top back Joe Mixon, he's looking to cement the No. 2 slot in the Bengals' backfield and at this stage it appears as though he has a solid chance to hold off 2021 sixth-rounder Chris Evans on that front. Though neither Perine or Evans profile as reliable fantasy lineup options when Mixon is healthy, if Cincinnati's top back misses time this season, Perine figures to absorb a good chunk of the the team's early-down work, with Evans factoring in as a pass-catcher.