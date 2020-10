Perine could handle third-down snaps versus the Browns on Sunday with Joe Mixon (foot) having been ruled out, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Giovani Bernard stands to handle the bulk of backfield work with Mixon out, but Perine appears on track to potentially play a change-of-pace role. He's suited up for every game this season, but has only handled one carry while primary contributing on special teams. Trayveon Williams could also be active, but he hasn't yet handled a carry in his NFL career.