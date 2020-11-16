Perine carried the ball seven times for 48 yards in Week 10 against the Steelers. He added one reception for seven yards.

Perine's eight total touches lagged behind Giovani Bernard's 12, but he managed to work more efficiently with his opportunity. He played a key role in the Bengals lone drive that ended with a touchdown, ripping off a run of 14 yards and a reception that gained an additional seven yards. Perine could be in line for more change-of-pace work if Joe Mixon (foot) remains out in Week 11 against Washington.