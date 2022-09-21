Perine had one carry for two yards and caught his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Perine continued to operate as the Bengals' clear No. 2 running back behind Joe Mixon, playing just 14 of the team's 70 offensive snaps. With Mixon being used as a true workhorse, Perine will likely find it difficult to see enough usage to reach fantasy relevance. The 27-year-old backup remains off the fantasy radar ahead of a matchup with the Jets in Week 3.