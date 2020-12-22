Perine rushed four times for 14 yards in the Bengals' 27-17 win over the Steelers on Monday night.

Perine had tied a season high with 10 carries in Week 14 against the Cowboys, but that workload had partly been a byproduct of an early Giovani Bernard fumble that earned the veteran a benching. However, coach Zac Taylor gave Bernard ample opportunity to redeem himself Monday night in the form of 25 carries, which led to Perine reverting to a clear backup role. Considering he'd logged zero and three carries in Weeks 12 and 13 before last week's volume spike, the fourth-year pro will be difficult to trust despite the appealing Week 16 matchup against the Texans' AFC-worst rush defense.