Bengals' Samaje Perine: Limited to kick return duties
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perine didn't have any carries or targets on offense, but had six kick returns for a combined 154 yards, with a long of 37 yards.
As was the case with Joe Mixon in his prime, the Bengals are going with a "bellcow" running back approach with Chase Brown, leaving very little room for Perine or Tahj Brooks to contribute.
More News
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Targeted twice in Week 1•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Takes four snaps with starters•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Set to work behind Brown•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Reunion with Cincinnati on tap•
-
Chiefs' Samaje Perine: Works as pass-catching back in 2024•
-
Chiefs' Samaje Perine: Brief appearance in Week 18•