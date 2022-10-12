Perine was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to an abdomen injury, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Perine filled his usual role in the Week 5 loss to Baltimore, taking seven touches for 56 yards while playing 17 snaps off the bench behind Joe Mixon. The ability to practice in any capacity at the beginning of the week suggests Perine should be ready for a similar role this Sunday in New Orleans. If not, the Bengals can turn to Chris Evans to sub in for Mixon on third downs and give him the occasional breather on early downs.
