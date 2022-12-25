Perine had four carries for three yards and three catches for 19 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Patriots.

Perine took a backseat to Joe Mixon on Sunday, after carrying a heavier workload in previous games. Is this a harbinger of the workload split in weeks to come, or just how it worked out this week? The Bengals jumped out to a big lead early, which might have dictated their usage between the two backs.