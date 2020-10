Perine rushed once for no gain in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Colts.

Perine recorded his first carry of the season in the fourth quarter after Joe Mixon exited early with a foot injury. Coach Zac Taylor is optimistic about Mixon's availability for this Sunday's matchup against the Browns, but if Mixon is sidelined, Perine and Trayveon Williams could have roles in the backfield behind Giovani Bernard.