Perine had two carries for five yards and caught both of his targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 30-26 win over the Saints.

Perine played just 14 of the Bengals' 57 offensive snaps while starting running back Joe Mixon was on the field for 41 snaps. Though Cincinnati has struggled on the ground this season, the team is committed to giving Mixon the opportunity to get going. For that reason, Perine will likely continue to see limited action in relief of Mixon. The 27-year-old will look to make the most of his touches when the Bengals host the Falcons in Week 7.