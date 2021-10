Perine had three carries for seven yards and one catch for 15 yards in Week 4 against the Jaguars, but he's next in line for playing time should Joe Mixon's low-ankle sprain sideline him in Week 5.

Most of Perine's playing time (13 offensive snaps) came on the Bengals' final drive Thursday night. Even if Mixon plays this week, Perine will probably carry more than his usual load.