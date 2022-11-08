Perine had six carries for 51 yards and one catch for three more yards in Sunday's romp over Carolina.
Perine was able to play 25 offensive snaps, with Joe Mixon resting after scoring a whopping five times. The Bengals rested most of their offensive starters with a little under 4:00 remaining in the third quarter.
