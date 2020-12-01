Perine saw the field for only seven offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Giants, catching one pass for two yards without getting any carries.
Perine went from being a contested free agent pickup in the middle of the week when Giovani Bernard's concussion was announced to a droppable player by Sunday, when it was clear that Bernard would play after all.
