Perine isn't expected to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Giants, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
With top back Joe Mixon also not in line to play Sunday, Conway indicates that Chris Evans is a candidate to see his share of snaps against the Giants. As Week 1 approaches, Perine profiles as Mixon's top backup.
