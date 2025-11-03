Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Perine sustained a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 47-42 loss to the Bears and will need a couple of weeks to recover, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Perine finished with five yards on his lone carry and was limited to six snaps (one on offense, five on special teams) before exiting Sunday's contest with the injury. Though Perine seems more likely than not to miss game action, he'll benefit from a Week 10 bye before the Bengals reassess his condition once they resume practicing ahead of their Week 11 game in Pittsburgh on Nov. 16. Perine's early departure in Week 9 paved the way for starting running back Chase Brown to take on his largest snap share of the season (96 percent).