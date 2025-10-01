Perine rushed once for four yards and failed to secure his lone target in Monday's 28-3 loss to the Broncos.

Perine played 15 of the Bengals' 48 offensive snaps Monday while starting running back Chase Brown was on the filed for 35 snaps. Operating as the clear backup, the 30-year-old Perine was unable to do much of anything with his limited opportunities. Barring an injury to Brown, Perine doesn't hold much fantasy value on a struggling offense. The Bengals are set to host the Lions in Week 5.